Karnataka: Denied Congress ticket, Veena to contest as independent

BAGALKOT: Upset over being denied the Congress ticket from Bagalkot Lok Sabha constituency, Veena Kashappanavar, former ZP president and wife of Congress MLA Vijayananad Kashappanavar, has declared that she will contest as an independent candidate, if the party fails to replace the present candidate, Samyukta Patil, the daughter of Textile Minister Shivanand Patil, hailing from Vijayapura.

Two days ago, Veena had even held a mega rally of her supporters, warning the party to change the candidate before she makes a final decision on her political stance.

“After consulting with Bagalkot District In-charge Minister RB Timmapur and the newly appointed KPCC working president Vinay Kulkarni, we have decided to hold a meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on March 28 in Bengaluru,” Veena told TNIE.

“I will directly approach the CM regarding the ticket. I was informed that the Congress Central Committee only received the name of Samyukta Patil. However, they did not disclose why my name was never considered, though I am a resident of Bagalkot, while Samyukta is an outsider, who has contributed nothing to this district,” she said, reiterating that her relentless commitment to the party makes her worthy of the ticket.

“My husband has been trying to get a ticket for me. But the decision to contest as an independent candidate will be mine alone. Therefore, I don’t think it will impact his political career,” she claimed.