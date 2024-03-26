Karnataka: Two cases of mass copying as 8.32L attend SSLC exams

BENGALURU: The first Class 10 annual examination under the state curriculum, started on Monday with a present percentage of 98.41. A total of 8,32,343 students appeared for the first language paper Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, English or Sanskrit. 13,468 students failed to appear for the exam.

The examination was held in 2,750 centres across the state. The Karnataka State Examination Authority (KSEAB) this year made robust arrangements to avoid malpractices and webcasted the examination centres through CCTV surveillance.

Two instances of mass copying were reported from Yadgir district and action has been taken against them by the Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI), Yadgir for dereliction of invigilation work, informed Gopal Krishna HN, director of examination, KSEAB. The teachers have been suspended and an inquiry has been ordered for their misconduct. The malpractices were caught on CCTV cameras in Government Junior College, Surapura Taluk and Government Pre-Graduation College (Boys).

However, no information was given on what actions will be taken against the students. Meanwhile, the KSEAB issued a new circular ordering the inspection of exam centres before students enter for their papers. Instances of malpractices were ordered to be flagged immediately.

This year the government decided to conduct three annual examinations for SSLC students and quashed the supplementary exams, promoting the change as ‘child-friendly.’ Students can re-appear for all or choose any subject to improve their scores.

The best out of the three will be considered as the final marks. A total of 8,69,968 students registered for the examination out of which 4,41,910 are boys and 4,28,058 are girls.