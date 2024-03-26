Mandya: One killed, another hurt after crackers explode

MANDYA: A 45-year-old man died, while another was seriously injured after firecrackers stored in a jaggery manufacturing unit exploded in G Kebbahalli in Mandya taluk on Monday.

The police said Ramesh, hailing from Tamil Nadu, was killed, while Nagalingu (55) was injured. The firecrackers, purchased from Tamil Nadu, were stored for the celebration of Bore Devara (Kalabhairava) Utsav in Kebbahalli village on Sunday and Monday evening.

Both Raju and Ramalingu burst crackers during the celebration on Sunday night. On Monday morning, they were storing them in gunnybags when the crackers caught fire and Raju, who received the maximum impact of the blast, died on the spot.