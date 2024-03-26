Tumakuru: Three men killed over treasure, two arrested

TUMAKURU: Police have solved the murder of three men who were found charred to death in a car near here by arresting two men. Six others are still at large.

Key accused Patharaju (35) alias Raju alias Rajaguru Kumar, a self-proclaimed priest of Sira Gate here and Gangaraju (35) of Sathyamangala, have been arrested. SDPI member Sahul (45), Issac (56) and Siddique (34), all from Belthangady taluk, were killed on February 22.

Patharaju had taken Rs 6 lakh from the victims promising to give them gold treasure which he claimed to have found in a field. When he did not fulfill his promise, the victims demanded that he return their money.

Through Gangaraju, the priest hired six persons to kill the victims. They packed the bodies inside the car and took it to the Kuchangi tank bed and set it on fire.