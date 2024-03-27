12 yrs on, BJP rebel politics raises head in Karnataka's Shivamogga

SHIVAMOGGA: After a gap of 12 years, Shivamogga district is again witnessing ‘rebel politics’, with one of its top backward class leaders and former deputy chief minister KS Eshwarappa contesting as an independent, protesting against the denial of a BJP ticket to his son and claiming that his fight is against family politics.

From the day he announced his decision to contest, Eshwarappa has reiterated several times that he will not withdraw his candidature at any cost. During his campaigning in some places, he said he is contesting as a mark of protest against family politics, where power is concentrated with former chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s family. He said that despite the Haveri parliamentary constituency seat being promised to his son KE Kanthesh, it was denied at the last minute.

“How come so much power is concentrated with Yediyurappa’s family? Yediyurappa is a member of the BJP Parliamentary Board Committee, elder son BY Raghavendra is a sitting MP and is again looking at reelection and younger son BY Vijayendra is an MLA and state BJP president. There is a need to clean the state of family politics,” he said.

Senior BJP leader from the district and MLC RK Siddaramanna asked Eshwarappa, “Would you talk about cleansing the state of family politics if your son had got the ticket?”