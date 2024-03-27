Appointments can’t stop due to polls, Karnataka HC tells state

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court observed that the proceedings concerning the appointments of chairperson and members for the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) Appellate Tribunal, which began on January 22, cannot be stalled on the grounds that the parliamentary elections have been announced.

Justice M Nagaprasanna said the constitution of the tribunal is imperative as also the filling up of vacancy of the member of RERA so that cases which are being filed in huge numbers before the high court would stop.

On February 26, the court granted three weeks to the state government to make the RERA Appellate Tribunal functional by appointing its chairperson and members.

When the case was taken up for hearing regarding the compliance of this order, Advocate General K Shashikiran Shetty submitted that the announcement of elections is an impediment on executing the orders passed by the court on filling the posts.

On the last date of hearing, the court observed that a large number of petitions were filed before the high court by promoters against the orders passed by the RERA, instead of filing them before the Appellate Tribunal, which is non-functional, as its chairperson has not been appointed by the state government since June 2, 2023.