Bengaluru Rural Congress MP Suresh to file his papers tomorrow

BENGALURU: Sitting Bengaluru Rural MP and Congress candidate DK Suresh, who is facing a tough battle against former prime minister HD Deve Gowda’s son-in-law Dr CN Manjunath of the BJP, is slated to file his nomination on Thursday.

He met AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge and sought his blessings, and also invited him to accompany him as he files his nomination at the Ramanagara deputy commissioner’s office.

In 2019, the BJP candidate managed to defeat Kharge in his stronghold of Kalaburagi. With the situation being as challenging this year around, Suresh is leaving nothing to chance.

He met a group of key leaders in the Lok Sabha constituency, including senior leaders CM Lingappa, HM Revanna and former KPCC general secretary Syed Haji Ziaulla, to gather support.