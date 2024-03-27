CA creates fake Rs 168-cr e-bank guarantees in Bengaluru, arrested

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Cyber Crime police have nabbed a person who was allegedly involved in creating fake e-bank guarantees, like e-BG, the digital process of issuing a guarantee to a lender.

The accused, a Chartered Accountant, along with another person, who is absconding, had allegedly created fake e-BG of Rs 168 crore and had given them to 11 persons for a commission of Rs 5 crore. The accused allegedly operated from Kuwait, Malaysia and other countries.

The police have arrested main accused Aashish Saxena of Noida in Uttar Pradesh, who operated from Kuwait, by issuing a Look Out Circular (LOC). He was detained by authorities when he arrived in Delhi International Airport on March 13 and was handed over to the Bengaluru police. Saxena’s arrest came after a complaint was lodged by the National e-Governance Services Limited (NeSL), stating that e-bank guarantees worth Rs 168.13 crore submitted by 11 persons were found to be fake. The police questioned the 11 persons, who claimed that two unidentified persons gave them the e-bank guarantees for a commission. They were in contact with the accused over phone.

Based on their information, the police collected the mobile number and bank details of the accused, who belonged to Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. A special team was formed to trace them and an LOC was issued. Police said Saxena used his professional network to identify the victims. Two laptops, six phones, one pendrive and 10 different bank cheques were seized from him.