‘Cops drugged Shriki, got crypto transferred to their wallets’

BENGALURU: Officers investigating the 2020 bitcoin scam allegedly administered Alprazolam (Xanas - a psychotropic substance) drug to accused hacker Shrikrishna alias Shriki to transfer bitcoins to their wallets when he was in police custody.

This was disclosed in the objections to the bail petition filed by accused police inspector Lakshmikanthaiah G before a city court.

The drug was allegedly administered to Shriki without proper medical care and in collusion with other accused in the case. The accused police officers allegedly took control of the websites of some financial institutions by forcing Shriki to do so with the help of KA Santhosh Kumar, CEO of GCID Technologies Private Ltd.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) BN Jagadeesh stated that the petitioner and other police officers investigating the scam took law into their hands, made financial gains, and attempted to cause financial losses to other people as well.

The SPP informed the court that a mobile phone seized from accused Robin Khandelwal by the petitioner is the court’s property. But he took it to a private lab, GCID, where it was left unattended and subsequently used by several civilians for nearly two years. Upon insistence by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), the mobile phone was deliberately damaged to conceal facts before handing it over, the SPP said.