Four meet watery grave in Cauvery at Muthathi

MANDYA: In a tragic incident, four individuals drowned in the Cauvery river at Muthathi in Malavalli taluk on Tuesday. According to police, the victims, identified as Nagesh (40), his son Bharat (17), Guru Kumar (32) and Mahadev (16), met their demise around 12.30 pm. The Cauvery river, known for its treacherous whirlpools and strong currents, poses significant risk to visitors at the famous picnic spot of Muthathi, claiming several lives in the past.

A group of 50 family members from Kanakagiri in Mysuru had travelled in a bus to the revered religious destination of Muthathi to partake in the special puja organised by their family member Bhagyamma Raju from Kanakanagar at Sri Muthuraya Swamy Temple in the taluk.

During the event, around 20 of them had entered the river to beat the summer heat. Tragically, Nagesh ventured too far into the waters. Unable to swim back, he cried for help. In an effort to rescue him, Bharat dived. However, when both of them started to drown, their relatvies Mahadev and Guru jumped in, only to succumb to the powerful currents themselves. The police and the fire department rushed to the spot. With the help of expert swimmers, all 4 bodies were recovered. Halaguru police are investigating the case.