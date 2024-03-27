HDK has no option but to contest from Mandya: JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda

HASSAN: JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda on Tuesday reiterated that his son, former CM HD Kumaraswamy, has no option, but to fight from the Mandya Parliamentary constituency as an alliance candidate.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the party is serious about Mandya.

Also, the JDS workers who visited the hospital where Kumaraswamy was admitted in Chennai, urged him to contest from Mandya itself, in the interest of the party and workers. Gowda added that the core committee, which met recently, also has taken a unanimous decision in this regard. Mallesh Babu will fight from Kolar and Prajwal Revanna from Hassan, he stated.

Gowda was here to address the SC/ST workers’ convention on Tuesday, where he again mentioned that both JDS and BJP leaders will campaign together in all constituencies, unitedly, in the interest of the nation.

Addressing the gathering, Gowda charged the Congress with insulting Dr BR Ambedkar. “The Congress never protected the interests of the SC community and the downtrodden in the state.”

He questioned the statement of Congress leaders that AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge will become the prime minister, when the latter is not even contesting the polls. The Congress high command instead gave a ticket to his son-in-law.

The JDS core committee held its meeting late on Tuesday, and the party is likely to announces its candidates to Kolar, Mandya, and Hassan constituencies on Wednesday.