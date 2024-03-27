It’s veteran vs newbie in Karnataka's Shorapur bypoll

YADGIR: The BJP on Tuesday decided to field Raja Narasimha Naik in the Shorapur Assembly byelection to be held on May 7. The seat fell vacant owing to the death of Congress MLA Raja Venkatappa Naik on February 25.

Raja Narasimha Naik, a former three-time MLA from Shorapur, will face Raja Venugopal Naik of the Congress, who is the son of Raja Venkatappa Naik.

Raja Narasimha Naik was the Shorapur MLA three times — 2004-2008, 2008-2013, and 2018-2023.

Raja Venugopal Naik, who is new to electoral politics, and Raja Narasimha Naik, an experienced politician, have already started campaigning.