Karnataka: Complaint against minister Tangadagi for anti-Modi jibe

KOPPAL: Two days after a video of Congress minister Shivaraj Tangadagi allegedly abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi went viral, the Koppal police have registered a complaint against him.

Participating in a Congress campaign, Tangadagi, who is Koppal district in-charge minister, said the youth chanting Modi’s name should be slapped. He was campaigning for Koppal Congress LS candidate Rajshekar Hitnal.

On Tuesday, BJP leaders and workers from Koppal staged a protest against Tangadagi for his remarks against Modi. Union minister Pralhad Joshi and former CM Basavaraj Bommai criticised the minister.

Addressing the gathering, Tangadagi questioned the promise of creating two crore jobs made by Modi. This promise has not been fulfilled.

“There are many states which do not have BJP governments. People of northeastern states will reject BJP. When Modi came to power, the BJP promised 100 smart cities. Show me one smart city now. Only Modi became smarter,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, Tangadagi defended his remarks stating that as a Congress leader, he cannot praise BJP. He said, “I know how and what to speak. As the Congress leader should I praise BJP?”

A senior police officer said action will be initiated based on the investigation report.

Complaint against Ravi

Congress is likely to file a complaint with the Election Commission against former BJP MLA CT Ravi for saying that Tangadagi is unfit to be a Kannada and culture minister. KPCC vice-president Ramesh Babu alleged that the attack on Tangadagi is an attack on Dalits, which is BJP’s strategy. Ravi had challenged Tangadagi to repeat the ‘slap those who chant Modi name’ statement. Tangadagi too replied to it strongly.