Karnataka: Five legislators likely to resign protesting against candidature for KH Muniyappa's son-in-law

The team also booked tickets from Bengaluru to Mangaluru to submit their resignation to Assembly speaker U T Khader.
KH Muniyappa. (File photo)
KOLAR: Utter chaos prevailed in Kolar, as three Congress legislators and two Congress MLCs decided to submit their resignation as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) reportedly decided to issue a ticket to veteran Congress leader K H Muniyappa's second son-in-law Chikkapeddanna, to contest from Kolar Lok Sabha Constituency (Reserve).

No doubt, all is not well in Kolar Congress as two teams have been formed- one headed by veteran Congress leader K H Muniyappa and another headed by former speaker K R Ramesh Kumar which includes legislators Kothur Manjunath (Kolar), K Y Nanje Gowda (Malur), S N Narayanaswamy (Bangarpet) and MLCs Nazeer Ahmed.

It may be noted that in the last parliamentary elections, the team which was identified as a 'Gatabandhan' had directly worked against KH Muniyappa and had supported the sitting Member of Parliament S Muniswamy. It was then for the first time that KH Muniyappa tasted defeat in his political career.

However, in the assembly elections, KH Muniyappa contested from Devanahalli on a Congress ticket and won to become the food and civil supplies minister. For the Lok Sabha elections, KH Muniyappa and his followers moved his son-in-law Chikkapeddanna's name, whereas the Ramesh Kumar camp appealed to the high command to announce ticket to a Schedule Caste (right) candidate.

Following the same, the difference between the two groups widened and now the legislators headed by Ramesh Kumar including district-in-charge minister Dr Sudhakar, legislators K Y Nanje Gowda, Kothur Manjunath and MLCs Nazeer Ahmed and Anil Kumar have decided to resign.

Senior leaders, including KPCC president DK Shivakumar are expected to hold talks with them.

