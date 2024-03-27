Karnataka: K S Eshwarappa to file nomination as independent on April 12

SHIVAMOGGA: Former deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa, who is contesting independently for the Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency, has said he will file his nomination on April 12, accompanied by 25,000 supporters.

Addressing a booth workers’ meeting in Shubhamangala here on Tuesday, Eshwarappa said he is getting calls from the BJP national leaders to quit contesting independently, so he decided to file his nomination on the first day itself. This decision of his has created a sense of fear in the heart of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, he added.

He alleged that many workers who are supporting him were forced and emotionally blackmailed in the name of PM Narendra Modi and BJP. The BJP in the state has been ruined by some leaders, which is why the party could garner just 66 seats in the latest Assembly election, he claimed.

Eshwarappa alleged that despite getting a clean chit in the ‘40% commission case’, he was denied a ministerial post. His son was denied an MP ticket this time. A conspiracy has been hatched to restrict backward-class leaders from growing in politics, which is the reason behind these hurdles, he added.

“While campaigning, I received good response from the people, and in Byndoor, many loyal workers said they will stand by me. I also received good support in Shikaripura after I conducted a meeting there recently. My son has received a phone call. Meanwhile, I am firm in my decision. I will contest and win for sure, ” he added. Eshwarappa’s son K E Kantesh was present in the meeting.