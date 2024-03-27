Karnataka: No cakewalk for Joshi as seer likely to enter fray

BENGALURU: The upcoming Lok Sabha elections are expected not to be a cakewalk for four-time MP and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. Reason: A candidate from the influential Lingayat community is likely to contest the elections from the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency as an independent.

Dingaleshwar Swamiji’s candidacy is expected to be announced in the next couple of days, and even if a small percentage of the 5.5 lakh Lingayats vote for him, it could spell trouble for Joshi as Lingayats have mostly voted for the BJP in the past.

Joshi, a four-time MP from the Dharwad segment, is an influential leader from Karnataka and is currently Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal, and Mines.

When contacted, the Veerashaiva Mahasabha said that they were aware of the latest development and said they would not raise any objection to any Lingayat contesting from Dharwad.

Meanwhile, Dingaleshwar Swamiji has called for a meeting of seers at his mutt on Wednesday morning, where several issues, including his candidature, are likely to be discussed. When contacted, Dingaleshwar Swamiji refused to divulge any details about his candidacy.

The Congress has fielded Vinod Asuti, a Kuruba, from the Dharwad segment. Dharwad District Minister Santosh Lad said that Dingaleshwar Swamiji is an intellectual and extremely articulate, and has a large following.

The constituency is home to 5.5 lakh Lingayats, 3.5 lakh Muslims, 2.7 lakh SCs, and 2 lakh Kurubas. The Lingayats had supported Joshi, a Brahmin, even when Vinay Kulkarni, a Lingayat, had contested against him.

When contacted, BJP Dharwad district chief Thippanna Majagi said, “As a party, we are not perturbed. Our leader, Pralhad Joshi, has been instrumental in implementing several development projects in Dharwad. Besides, when a Lingayat candidate (Vinay Kulkarni) contested against Joshi, the latter defeated him convincingly. Last time, the lead was over 2.05 lakh votes, and so we are prepared to face any candidate.” Of the eight Assembly segments in Dharwad, BJP and Congress emerged victorious in four seats each in last year’s Assembly polls. A political pundit opined that if the Linagayats entirely do not vote for Joshi, then there could be a problem for BJP.