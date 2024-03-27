Karnataka: Three loot train passengers after spiking drink, held

BENGALURU: An interstate gang, who looted ornaments and money from train passengers after sedating them by mixing pills in their drinks, were recently caught by the Government Railway Police.

The gang had stolen 120 gram of gold during their latest dacoity three months ago. The arrested are Mohammad Shoukat Ali, Mohmmad Sattar and Mohammad Avad.

Briefing the media, GRP Superintendent S K Soumyalatha said a special team was set up to investigate the case following the incident on December 17 last year on board the Jodhpur-Bengaluru Express. The victims were Davar Lal and his wife Samli Devi who were travelling to Bengaluru from Palimar railway station.

“When the train reached Arasikere around 6 am, the trio befriended the couple and mixed pills with their Badam milk. When they fell unconsicous, they took Rs 20,000 in cash and 120 gram of gold worth Rs 6.2 lakh,” she added. The Arasikere station has registered cases against under sections 328, 379 and 34 of the IPC. The accused are in judicial custody now, she added.

Two women held

In another incident on the Murdeshwara-Bengaluru Express, two women serial robbers have been arrested for stealing 402 gram of gold worth Rs 38 lakh from a woman passenger travelling in the AC compartment.

Samim Kunil filed a complaint stating that gold was stolen from her vanity bag by diverting her attention. Mangaluru amd Mysuru railway police jointly arrested Gayatri and Sandhya against whom multiple cases were filed in different railway police stations.