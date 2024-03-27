Kohli fan invades pitch during match in Bengaluru, detained

BENGALURU: A Virat Kohli fan, hailing from Raichur and said to be a minor, who had invaded the cricket pitch at Chinnaswamy stadium during a match and hugged and touched the feet of his idol, has been detained by the Cubbon Park police.

The incident happened between 9.15 pm and 9.20 pm on Monday during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings clash when Kohli came to the crease to bat. The youth breached the security by scaling and jumping the fence at the D1 Corporate box. The stadium’s security personnel took him away. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

He is said to have come in a train from Raichur to see his favourite star, and had bought a Rs 3,000 ticket.

A case of criminal trespass (IPC 447), public nuisance (IPC 290) and criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging duty (IPC 353) has been registered against him.

The Cubbon Park police have registered a case.