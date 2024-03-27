Man loses Rs 1cr in IPL betting, wife ends life in Karnataka

CHITRADURGA: In a tragic turn of events, the lure of making quick money through online IPL cricket betting led an assistant engineer of the Minor Irrigation Department to fall into debt trap to the tune of crores of rupees and finally leading to the death of his wife.

Darshan Babu had obtained a loan to the tune of approximately more than Rs 1 crore from private moneylenders who had been constantly harassing the family to repay the debt. Tired of dealing with the alleged harassment by moneylenders, his homemaker wife, Ranjitha (24) hanged herself to death on March 18 at the couple’s residence at Basava Layout in Holalkere town.

According to the police, Ranjitha learnt about her husband’s betting addictionin 2021, a year after her marriage to Darshan.