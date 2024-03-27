Prathap Simha will have a bright future in state politics: BY Vijayendra

MADIKERI: “Prathap Simha might have missed the LS ticket. But he will have to get ready to face a bright future in state politics. I will strive to ensure that his efforts are recognized,” declared BY Vijayendra, the state BJP president.

He was speaking at the BJP workers’ confluence hosted at Madikeri on Wednesday.



After offering floral tributes to the statues of FMKM Cariappa, General Thimayya and Guddemane Appaiah, Vijayendra took part in the confluence and expressed confidence in winning over 400 seats in the LS elections.

He confirmed that the BJP Mysuru-Kodagu constituency candidate rejected Congress ticket and has joined BJP on the request of PM Narendra Modi.

“I am confident that Yaduveer will win with over 2 lakh votes following the efforts from all BJP workers,” he said.