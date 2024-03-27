Prathap Simha will have a bright future in state politics: BY Vijayendra

MADIKERI: “Prathap Simha might have missed the LS ticket. But he will have to get ready to face a bright future in state politics. I will strive to ensure that his efforts are recognized,” declared BY Vijayendra, the state BJP president.
He was speaking at the BJP workers’ confluence hosted at Madikeri on Wednesday.
After offering floral tributes to the statues of FMKM Cariappa, General Thimayya and Guddemane Appaiah, Vijayendra took part in the confluence and expressed confidence in winning over 400 seats in the LS elections.
He confirmed that the BJP Mysuru-Kodagu constituency candidate rejected Congress ticket and has joined BJP on the request of PM Narendra Modi.
“I am confident that Yaduveer will win with over 2 lakh votes following the efforts from all BJP workers,” he said.
He alleged that the ten year administration of the UPA government was filled with scams. “BJP has led the country when everyone felt there was no future after the UPA governance. Narendra Modi will come into power again following the administrative success. While voters reject governance via anti-incumbency, voters will reelect Modi for the third time as the Prime Minister’s popularity still continues,” he opined.
He urged the workers to put in efforts for BJP’s victory, which he said will make India a developed country. He analyzed that BJP lost the state elections because of the party’s mistakes.
“In the past ten months, the Congress state government has not released even a rupee for development projects. When Congress takes power, the drought situation arises and farmers suffer. Congress is the reason for the water crisis in the state,” he alleged.
He expressed confidence in BJP winning all 28 LS seats in the state and said that any minor misunderstanding in the party will be resolved. Commenting on several BJP workers joining Congress or offering resignation, he said, “There are other hundreds of workers who are working for BJP. A few hurdles will not affect our victory.”
Incumbent MP Prathap Simha assured to continue working for the constituency and declared that he will vouch for an own LS constituency to Kodagu during the delimitation process in 2026. BJP district president Ravi Kalappa, former MLAs Ramdas, KG Bopaiah, Appachu Ranjan, MLC Suja Kushalappa and others leaders were present during the confluence.