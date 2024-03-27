Revenue department seeks report on home buyers’ woes in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Following a written complaint by home buyers stating that their complaints to the stamps and registration department were ignored for months, the Revenue Department has written to the Inspector General of Registration and Commissioner of Stamps to submit its action-taken report within a fortnight.

The letter issued on March 25 and signed by AG Meena, under-secretary of revenue department, to BR Mamatha attaches the complaint submitted by the Karnataka Home Buyers Forum (KHBF).

The complaint submitted by the forum on March 3 to V Rashmi Mahesh, principal secretary, revenue department, recalls the interaction by its members with the inspector general on September 13 and the numerous requests made on behalf of home buyers.

The strongly worded letter charges the IGR of “dereliction of duty and not taking any action on home buyers complaints”. This was causing the public to suffer, it said.

Detailing the requests submitted in the past, Dhananjaya Padmanabachar, KHBF convenor, told TNIE, “We have repeatedly appealed that registration of flats be stopped in case there are violations in line with the Registration Act. A High Court order on March 20, 2023, too states that sale deeds can be executed only along with undivided share.”

He alleged, “The IGR has not taken any action against the irregularities which have resulted in the land rights of home buyers being taken away.”

The complaint also said numerous land scams were taking place in Bengaluru with land on which apartments were constructed getting mortgaged to banks without the consent of the flat owners who own the land. “Such mortgage document is also not registered at the sub-registrar office,” he pointed out.

Khata and Occupancy Certificates are mandatory documents to be produced during registration of flats at the sub-registrar office, but sale deeds continue to be registered without the khata or Occupancy Certificates in some cases, he said. He also listed the names of a few builders who got away with irregularities.

Revenue officials did not want to comment on the issue while Mamatha did not respond to calls or messages.