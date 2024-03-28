‘All’s well’: BS Yediyurappa chants unity mantra

BELAGAVI: Denying that there is any opposition to having former chief minister Jagadish Shettar as the BJP candidate from Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency, former CM BS Yediyurappa has said that the party leaders are united and the party is geared up to win the election on its strength. The senior BJP leader, however, said it is difficult for any party to give tickets to all its leaders.

Speaking to reporters in Belagavi, Yediyurappa said, “We have an opportunity to achieve a big victory in Karnataka as we have allied with JDS. Former PM HD Deve Gowda has agreed to travel to all the places for campaigning.”

On sitting Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh not getting a ticket, he said, “Since it has been decided that HD Kumaraswamy will be the NDA candidate from Mandya, there are other opportunities for sitting MP Sumalatha Ambareesh. She will get a suitable position if she remains calm and patient.”

Hitting out at Siddaramaiah for criticising PM Narendra Modi and the Centre, Yediyurappa said that the CM should introspect before criticising the PM. “Siddaramaiah might be thinking that he will become a tall leader by making remarks against PM Modi. It is not right for him to make allegations against the Union Government even after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman clarified that drought relief funds have been given to Karnataka from the Centre,’’ he said.

Reacting to Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi’s remarks, who had reportedly said that those asking for votes for Modi should be slapped, he said it is unfair of Tangadagi to issue such statements. “Is this the culture of the Congress? The entire world is looking at PM Modi respectfully. The party should take action against the Tangadagi,’’ he added.

At a meeting held in Belagavi to campaign for BJP, Yediyurappa said all the leaders assured that they would work to ensure a big win for Shettar. “I will travel to every Assembly constituency in the coming days. We have a target to win all 28 seats in Karnataka this time,’’ he said.