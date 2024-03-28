An exciting BJP-Congress clash on cards in Karnataka's Chikkodi

BELAGAVI: An interesting clash is on the cards in the Chikkodi Lok Sabha constituency this time between Congress and BJP, with both parties fielding members of two politically powerful families. Breaking its tradition of fielding seniors in such big elections, Congress this time has picked 26-year-old Priyanka Jarkiholi and if she wins, she will be one of the youngest MPs in the country.

Daughter of PWD Minister and KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi, Priyanka will face sitting MP Annasaheb Jolle of BJP, who won by a margin of 1.17 lakh votes against Prakash Hukkeri of Congress in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Cong-Bjp pluses and minuses

The votes of a large chunk of backward classes and minorities spread across most of the eight assembly segments (2 SC-reserved, 1 SC) will be crucial in this constituency, which was a bastion of Congress for a long time.

Jolle, a well-known industrialist and businessman in Chikkodi, has emerged as a popular leader. He heads the popular Jolle Group of Companies, which runs cooperative unions, educational institutions and various other entities. His wife Shashikala Jolle, who is a former minister, is the MLA from Nipani, and the family has a good connection with people at the grassroots level across the constituency.

The ‘Modi factor’ and the upcoming series of rallies by BJP’s star campaigners in Chikkodi will come in handy for him. But several prominent ticket aspirants in the party who are upset over not getting the ticket may not rally behind Jolle actively, even as attempts are being made by the top brass to pacify them.

On the other hand, Congress is looking to consolidate the votes of backward classes and minorities, riding on victories which it achieved in five of the eight assembly segments in the last elections. Satish Jarkiholi, MLA of Yamakanamardi, enjoys big support from voters across all assembly constituencies. His connection with the Marathi people in the border region is an added advantage for his daughter. With two of his brothers, Balachandra Jarkiholi and Ramesh Jarkiholi being sitting MLAs from BJP, there is also a possibility of many traditional BJP votes going the Congress way. However, the denial of a party ticket to senior leaders, particularly from the Kuruba community, has upset a section of people in the Grand Old Party.