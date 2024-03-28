BJP plaint against Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar for ‘misusing’ emblem

BENGALURU: The BJP has lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, alleging that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar misused the state government emblem by using it in videos seeking votes for his brother DK Suresh, the Congress candidate from Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency.

Party leaders have also sought the transfer of senior IPS officer Hemanth Nimbalkar, who is the commissioner of the Department of Information and Public Relations, as his wife Anjali is a Congress candidate from Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha constituency.

In their complaint, BJP leaders said in his official social media accounts, the DCM put up videos seeking votes that show the government emblem and the Congress symbol.

“We urge the CEO to take legal action against Shivakumar and include the cost of the videos in Suresh’s electoral expenses,” they said. They also complained about misuse of government offices by ministers and urged the Election Commission to take action against them.

Meanwhile, the BJP wrote to the Election Commission of India stating that Nimbalkar heads the Information Department in Karnataka, and his wife Anjali is the Congress candidate from Uttara Kannada constituency.

“There is a likelihood that he could influence other IPS officials in electioneering work to favour his wife as well as the Congress. He could misuse his power and influence police personnel to allow violations. It is therefore necessary to transfer him with immediate effect,” they said.

Recently, BJP Karnataka also informed the ECI about fake WhatsApp messages being circulated by miscreants in the name of the BJP, claiming to offer Rs 5,000 to whoever answers a quiz.