BJP seeks paramilitary forces for Bengaluru Rural

BENGALURU: The BJP has appealed to the Election Commission of India to deploy paramilitary forces in Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency to ensure free and fair polls.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said even JDS leaders raised this issue. “Congress leaders have already started distributing cookers, sarees and other items. They are also involved in intimidation. Bengaluru Rural constituency is a sensitive zone and there is a need to deputy paramilitary forces,” he said.

Slamming Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Thangadagi, Ashoka said Thangadagi was earlier with the BJP and he had made a similar statement on the then AICC president Sonia Gandhi.

Ashoka said every time the Congress comes up with a narrative, the BJP gives befitting answers. “They called Modi ‘chaiwala’ and we started ‘chai pe charcha’, they called Modi ‘chowkidar’ and we started the ‘I am Chowkidar’ campaign. Now, after they said Modi does not have a family, we started the Modi Ka Parivar campaign. We will ensure that we win 28 seats in Karnataka,” he said.