BOCI to host multi-modal transport exhibition from Aug 29-31 in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Bus and Car Operators Confederation of India (BOCI) announced the dates for the 4th edition of India’s multi-modal transport exhibition, Prawaas 4.0. It focuses largely on ‘Safe, Smart, and Sustainable Passenger Mobility,’ to unite stakeholders across the transportation spectrum. The event is scheduled from August 29-31 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC). It also aims to bring together bus and car manufacturers, fleet owners, and partners in Metro and LEVs from across India to enhance the utilization of public transport as outlined by the Prime Minister to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said, “Over the past three years, Prawaas has brought together bus, taxi, and transport industry to tackle regulatory requirements and enhance system improvements. Our primary focus lies in delivering exceptional tourism experiences, which necessitate infrastructure enhancements, safer roads, improved accessibility, and reduced taxes. Initiatives such as the online All India Permit Service and reduced parking fees at the Kalasipalya bus stop have already improved accessibility. We are committed to supporting the entire ecosystem to generate an annual revenue of 500 crores.” This edition of Prawaas, aims to focus on school bus segment, tourism, Electric Vehicles (EV), and Metro systems.