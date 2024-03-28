Contract killer hacked to death in service apartment in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 35-year-old notorious rowdy sheeter, who is also a contract killer, was brutally hacked to death by a gang of seven armed assailants at the reception of a service apartment in Kammanahalli at 3 pm on Wednesday. The entire incident happened in three minutes.

The police identified the victim as Dinesh, a resident of Kothanur.

The accused were near the reception area and trying to book a room. The victim was sitting on the sofa near the reception area. The gang, suspected to be the victim’s friends, asked him for cash to make the payment as the receptionist refused to accept payment through UPI. This resulted in a verbal altercation between the accused and the victim. Meanwhile, two of the accused went out, saying that they would return with cash. The other accused followed them too.

Within a few seconds, the gang returned and attacked Dinesh with a machete that they had kept in a bag. The accused fled the scene after confirming that Dinesh was dead.

The receptionist and the other lodge workers reportedly locked themselves inside a room, fearing that they might even be attacked. The entire incident has been captured on the CCTV camera at the reception. After the accused escaped, Muralidhar, the lodge’s receptionist, informed the police. The SOCO and FSL teams, which rushed to the spot collected evidence.

Dinesh had over 16 warrants pending against him. In February 2019, he was shot in his legs by the East Division police for attacking a constable when the police went to arrest him near the Hennur railway station. He was also involved in the brutal killing of another rowdy sheeter Palani in KG Halli police station limits. In 2017, he attempted to kidnap the personal assistant of the then Opposition leader in the Legislative Council. He was also wanted by the Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu police.

The receptionist, in his statement to the police, said that the victim and the accused came together and asked for a room as they had to discuss something. “When they tried to book the room by making the payment through UPI, I refused, saying that payment has to be made only through cash. The accused had brought a machete in a bag,” the receptionist added.

“The victim and the accused have come together to book a room, and the victim was suddenly attacked by the accused. The murder is suspected to be in retaliation for a murder that the rowdy sheeter had committed,” said the police.” The Banaswadi police have registered a case.