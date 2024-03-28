Disabled student writes SSLC exam after 1 hour in Karnataka

VIJAYAPURA: Due to the alleged negligence of exam officials, a physically challenged student appearing for SSLC exams had to write the exam after nearly an hour’s delay as his request to allow an assistant to write exam on his behalf was not considered.

Mohammed Azan Naikodi, an SSLC student, had come to write his exam in Hemareddy Mallamma School which is one of the SSLC exam centres.

Being a disabled person, Naikodi has no strength in his hands to hold the pen and write the exam himself. Considering that, the parents claimed that they had already informed the education officials in February itself and requested them to allow an assistant to write the exam on his behalf while Naikodi would dictate the answers.

The parents complained that after coming to the exam centre, the staff on exam duty did not allow the assistant to write the exam despite several requests. However the staff, after consulting the officials, allowed, but only after nearly an hour of commencement of the exam.

Meanwhile speaking to TNIE, Deputy Director, Public Instruction Department N H Nagur said that the matter has come to his notice and said that a show-cause notice would be served to the erring staff.

He also blamed the parents of the student for not coming to the exam centre well in advance to clear the formalities for allowing the assistant.