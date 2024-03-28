Five-day heat wave alert for North Karnataka

BENGALURU: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heat wave alert for most parts of north Karnataka for the next five days.

While temperatures will rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in most places, they will go up by 4 to 5 degrees Celsius in isolated places in north-interior Karnataka, according to officials from IMD and Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC). The officials have also forecast a rise in maximum temperatures across the state for the next five days. They have cautioned people to stay indoors during the day. They have also advised people to keep themselves hydrated and carry water or liquids whenever they step out.

IMD scientist A Prasad told TNIE that temperatures will rise above normal by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in Ballari, Vijayanagar, Bagalkot, Kalaburagi and surrounding areas. According to an IMD report, temperatures have gone up by 3.1- 5 degrees Celsius in Tumakuru, Bagalkot and in parts of Chitradurga, and by 1.6- 6 degrees Celsius in Mandya, Davanagere, Ballari and Koppal. In April, the temperatures will be higher than March.

However, parts of the state may receive thundershowers. Temperatures in Bengaluru and surrounding areas have gone up by 1.2 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature on March 27 was 35.2 degrees Celsius. Last week, the sky was clear and there was isolated rainfall. But now, the sky is clear and the summer heat will intensify. There are no signs for any systems to form in the coming days. In some border areas, the westerly wind is only making matters worse, he said.