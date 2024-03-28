Mysuru battle hots up as Cong, NDA go all out for win

MYSURU: Mysuru, long known for its cultural heritage and royal legacy, has now turned into a crucial political battleground as leaders of all three major parties converged in the district on Wednesday to strategise for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, led the charge by welcoming defectors from BJP and JDS, bolstering the Grand Old Party’s strength. The strategic move to bring in prominent leaders from rival camps has infused fresh energy into the ruling party, especially at a time when Siddaramaiah faced allegations of being anti-Vokkaliga and anti-Brahmin.

One notable addition to the Congress is HV Rajeev, a prominent Brahmin face from BJP’s stronghold of the Krishnaraja Assembly segment. Rajeev’s defection, along with that of several other BJP members and Brahmin leaders, including Raghuram Vajpayee and Nataraj Jois, signifies a significant shift in political allegiances. This move is expected to garner additional support for Congress in the region.

Siddaramaiah’s strategic maneuvering is evident in his statement that the victory of M Lakshman, the Congress candidate from his home turf, is not just a personal triumph but also a symbolic victory for him. This sentiment underscored the importance the CM is giving to securing a win in what he considers a prestige battle.

Meanwhile, state BJP president BY Vijayendra and former CM HD Kumaraswamy, who is also state JDS chief, held crucial core committee meetings and conventions focusing on Mysuru, Mandya, and Chamarajanagar constituencies.

Vijayendra addressed party workers, emphasising the need for a united front despite internal challenges, particularly regarding the selection of candidates.

At a time when the decision to field Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, scion of the erstwhile Mysuru Royal family, instead of the incumbent MP Pratap Simha, which led to some discontent within BJP, Vijayendra, during the meeting, assured party workers that Simha’s contributions would be recognised, hinting at future roles within the party structure.

As the political dynamics intensified in Mysuru and surrounding areas, leaders are leaving no stone unturned in their quest for electoral success.

The strategic moves and realignments witnessed in recent days indicate a keenly contested battle ahead, with each party vying for supremacy in the crucial electoral landscape.