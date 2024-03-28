No ‘Modi wave’ in South India, says Karnataka Minister Priyank

KALABURGI: There is neither a ‘Modi wave’ nor a ‘Modi tsunami’ anywhere in South India, said Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media, Kharge asked if there was a ‘Modi tsunami’ in India then why did the BJP forge alliances with regional parties? “In all the states of South India, BJP has made alliances with other parties. What does this show?” he said. The ‘Modi guarantee’ is for TV screens, but Congress ‘guarantees’ have already reached people, he said.

“It has become a habit of the PM to make statements like ‘shadow CM’ whenever he visits Karnataka. But it is not known why he keeps forgetting that Siddaramaiah is chief minister and DK Shivakumar is the deputy chief minister of Karnataka,” he said.

He also claimed that BJP cadres were not accepting the leadership of B Y Vijayendra.

Stating that there is more dynastic politics in the BJP compared to the Congress, he said a ‘Go Back’ agitation will start in BJP leader B S Yediyurappa’s constituency.