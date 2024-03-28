Pandemonium at Congress meet in Karnataka's Hassan

HASSAN: Chaos and groupism were witnessed at a meeting of Congress workers chaired by district in-charge minister KN Rajanna in Hassan here on Wednesday.

The meeting was held to discuss the campaign programme of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in Hassan district on March 30. But pandemonium prevailed for a while when supporters of Sridhar Gowda, who lost the 2023 Assembly election from Arkalgud constituency, took exception to Rajanna’s statement on his defeat.

Rajanna was referring to a comment by Sridhar Gowda earlier that he was capable of getting a lead of 30,000 votes for Shreyas Patel, the Congress’ Hassan Lok Sabha candidate, at the Arkalgud constituency. Rajanna said if Gowda has the ability to get such support for Patel, why did he lose the Assembly election.

Gowda’s supporters had a verbal clash with the leaders present, while Rajanna, who was delivering his speech, stopped it midway and pacified them, saying all workers should resolve their differences and work out strategies for Congress victory in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency.

Gowda’s supporters continued to complain, even when Arsikere MLA KM Shivalingegowda was addressing the workers. He told them to go out of the meeting hall if they are not interested in listening to the leaders.

Even as the commotion prevailed and Gowda’s supporters rushed towards the dais, JC Chandrashekar, who is the election in-charge of Hassan district, kept mum..