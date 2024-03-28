Power demand on the rise, no power outages in Karnataka

BENGALURU: As the temperatures are rising, the demand for uninterrupted power supply is also on the rise. The state recorded highest power demand of 17,220 MW on March 12, followed by 8,232 MW in Bescom limits on March 15.

Energy Minister KJ George, on Wednesday, said that Karnataka has taken adequate steps, to ensure there is no power outage in the state. He said the department is prepared to meet the state’s energy requirements during the summer.

“The State’s power consumption per day has touched 329 Million Units (MU) - the highest ever, compared to the previous year’s consumption per day of 300 MU. The peak demand is also over 17,000 MW, compared to last year’s 15,300MW,” said George and added that directions have been issued to all officials to ensure uninterrupted power to students preparing for exams and seven-hour uninterrupted power supply to farmers in the state.

A senior official from the energy department said that demand is on the rise and it is being met through all possible sources, including purchase, trade and central and state generation.

An energy department official said, power generation has remained the same in the last four years. The rise in temperatures and poor rain has lead to increased power consumption across households and farmers’ irrigation pump sets. A lion’s share of power consumption is by IPs (45%).

“We had anticipated a rise in power demand and work on this had already started. We were prepared for a rise in demand by 1500- 1800MW. Barring hydel all other sources of power are being utilised to the optimum,” said an official.