Raids on 13 officials in Karnataka unearth assets of Rs 36 cr

BENGALURU: Sleuths of Karnataka Lokayukta on Wednesday unearthed disproportionate assets (DA) worth Rs 36 crore allegedly possessed by 13 government officials in 12 districts.

This excludes bank lockers since investigations are on. Interestingly, an Assistant Regional Transport Officer was found possessing 48 acres of agricultural land in Bidar.

The sleuths raided 62 places, including the residences and offices of the officials and their relatives, across the state.

Nagarajappa, Assistant Director, Town Planning, Magadi Planning Authority, allegedly possessed the highest DA of Rs 11.13 crore, followed by Rs 7.14 crore by Ranganatha SP, Chief Engineer, Yelahanka Zone, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

Nagarajappa owned Rs 10.37 crore immovable assets, including a site, six houses, three acres of farm land and movable assets worth Rs 76.50 lakh which include Rs 11.50 lakh cash, Rs 25 lakh worth ornaments and vehicles worth Rs 40 lakh.

Ranganatha allegedly possessed Rs 5.28 crore DA. He owned Rs 6.15 crore worth immovable assets such as two sites, two houses, two commercial complexes and 2.5 acres of land.

In addition, he owned movable assets worth Rs 98.86 lakh which include Rs 7 lakh cash, ornaments worth Rs 31.86 lakh, vehicles worth Rs 36 lakh and fixed deposits of Rs 24 lakh.