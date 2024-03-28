Villagers to boycott polls in Karnataka, start blocking roads with carts

GADAG: Timmapur villagers and Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha Green Sena members have collectively decided to boycott the upcoming parliamentary polls due to unresolved issues plaguing their community. Collaborating with various organisations in Timmapur and surrounding villages in Gadag district, hundreds of villagers convened at the new bus stand in the village, blocking all roads with carts as a form of protest.

Their demands include urgent intervention from officials concerned and the Gadag DC to address the issues afflicting the village. Despite bringing concerns such as absence of primary health centre, nationalised bank and proper roads to the attention of local authorities, including the Gram Panchayat, Zilla Panchayat and district administration, the villagers claim that no actions were taken.

Recently, a group of villagers met with Gadag DC Vaishali M L and submitted a memorandum outlining their demands. On Wednesday, they continued protesting by obstructing the main roads with carts till evening, vowing to sustain their demonstration till some senior officials or the DC personally address their concerns and commit to resolve these issues.

The roads surrounding Timmapur are in dire need of repair, posing safety hazards for residents travelling to areas such as Kotumachagi, Sompur, Harlapur, Halligudi, and Yarehanchinal. Additionally, absence of proper water supply or toilets further exacerbates the plight of the villagers.

Yellappa Babari, president of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha Green Sena, expressed frustration over lack of basic amenities in the village and emphasised the collective decision to boycott the polls in protest of the authorities’ negligence.

In response, an official from Gadag District Administration said, “The Gadag DC has received their memorandum and promised to take necessary action. Villagers must refrain from boycotting polls as there is an ongoing election code of conduct.”