Voter awareness drive launched in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goel and District Election Officer (DEO) Tushar Girinath, who is also the BBMP Chief Commissioner, launched a special two-wheeler and three-wheeler campaign for voter awareness involving differently-abled persons, on Wednesday.

After launching the drive, Girinath said the jathas involved the specially-abled to create awareness among the public and ensure that voters vote correctly. “The Election Commission aims to ensure that every section of the society votes without error. Specially-abled, people above the age of 85 and third genders are being included in the voters’ list and requested to vote without fail,” he said. Necessary facilities including ramps will be provided at the polling booths. As part of the procession, two-wheeler and three-wheeler rallies by differently-abled persons were held at Vidhana Soudha and covered areas like KR Circle, Nrupatunga Road, and Hudson Circle and ended at Kanteerava Stadium. Taking part in the rally, they pledged to vote.