Aim is to bag support prices for farmers in Karnataka, says Geetha Shivarajkumar

SHIVAMOGGA: District Minister S Madhu Bangarappa said his father and former CM late S Bangarappa contributed immensely for the upliftment of rural areas of the district and urged rural voters to support his sister Geetha Shivarajkumar who is contesting from Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency.

Madhu was speaking at a campaign meeting at Haranahalli village of the taluk on Wednesday evening. “The state’s guarantee schemes serve as a beacon of hope for the common man. Similarly, during S Bangarappa’s administration, numerous schemes, including free electricity, were implemented to support the oppressed classes,” he added.

Madhu said solutions to the challenges faced by those affected by the Sharavathi Project and ‘Bagair Hukum’ farmers lie in the heart of Delhi. “However, MP B Y Raghavendra, who has been in power for 10 years, has yet to take any action in this regard. I urge you to vote for Geetha for this purpose and ensure her victory. Geetha’s win will undoubtedly bring justice to the oppressed classes of the district,” Madhu said.

Congress candidate Geetha pledged to work towards securing support prices for farmers. “While Minister Madhu Bangarappa helps farmers at the state-level, I will diligently address the farmers’ issues at the central level,” she said.

Actor Shivarajkumar stressed on the need for change, highlighting that while guarantee plans must effectively assist the impoverished. “Only then will government schemes hold value. I trust these schemes have benefited the masses,” he said.

KPCC spokesperson Ayanur Manjunath hailed the lift irrigation projects, initiated by former CM Bangarappa, as a matter of pride. Congress district unit president H S Sundaresh remarked that the promises made to the people following Congress’ ascension to power in the state have been fulfilled. “It is imperative to uproot the BJP. Let’s rally behind Geetha for this cause,” he urged.