BJP MLA blames BS Yediyurappa for son missing ticket

CHITRADURGA: Holalkere BJP MLA M Chandrappa has blamed former chief minister BS Yediyurappa for his son MC Raghuchandan missing the party ticket from Chitradurga Lok Sabha constituency. The BJP has instead fielded Govind Karjol, a Yediyurappa loyalist from Bagalkot district, in Chitradurga.

Speaking to media persons at his residence on Thursday, Chandrappa said that his son was a strong contender for the Chitradurga seat and was confident of winning by a huge margin.

“Till yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon, my son was to get the ticket. It was at this point that Yediyurappa intervened and threatened the party high command that if Karjol is not given the ticket, he will not campaign,” Chandrappa alleged.

Further attacking Yediyurappa, Chandrappa said, “I had asked for a ticket for my son in 2019 as well. Then, Yediyurappa assured me that he would back Raghuchandan’s candidacy in 2024. Even BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh promised a ticket to Raghuchandan in 2024. Karjol had asked my son to campaign aggressively in Chitradurga and make the segment his base. Those who came to survey also said Raghu has a good chance of winning the SC Reserve constituency. My son’s name was finalised at the CEC meeting. However, it was Yediyurappa who was instrumental in my son missing the ticket,” he alleged.