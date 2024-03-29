BJP MLA blames BS Yediyurappa for son missing ticket

CHITRADURGA: Holalkere BJP MLA M Chandrappa has blamed former chief minister BS Yediyurappa for his son MC Raghuchandan missing the party ticket from Chitradurga Lok Sabha constituency. The BJP has instead fielded Govind Karjol, a Yediyurappa loyalist from Bagalkot district, in Chitradurga.
Speaking to media persons at his residence on Thursday, Chandrappa said that his son was a strong contender for the Chitradurga seat and was confident of winning by a huge margin.
“Till yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon, my son was to get the ticket. It was at this point that Yediyurappa intervened and threatened the party high command that if Karjol is not given the ticket, he will not campaign,” Chandrappa alleged.
Further attacking Yediyurappa, Chandrappa said, “I had asked for a ticket for my son in 2019 as well. Then, Yediyurappa assured me that he would back Raghuchandan’s candidacy in 2024. Even BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh promised a ticket to Raghuchandan in 2024. Karjol had asked my son to campaign aggressively in Chitradurga and make the segment his base. Those who came to survey also said Raghu has a good chance of winning the SC Reserve constituency. My son’s name was finalised at the CEC meeting. However, it was Yediyurappa who was instrumental in my son missing the ticket,” he alleged.
When Yediyurappa floated KJP in 2013, I was the first man to back him and resigned from my MLA’s post six months before the completion of my term. In 2008, when the BJP won 110 seats, it was the Bhovi community that supported Yediyurappa to become the CM. Shivaraj Tangadagi, Venkataramanappa, and Gulihatti D Shekar supported Yediyurappa and made him the CM, but Yediyurappa deceived all three and threw them out of the cabinet. But I still supported Yediyurappa,” he added.
He said injustice has been meted out to him, his son, and the Bhovi community. “I was not even made a minister in the Bommai Cabinet. I strongly believe in PM Modi, but I will fight against the injustice caused to my son and me,” he added.
He also said that his supporters will convene a meeting at Holalkere on Friday.
Golden opportunity to work with Modi: Karjol
Bengaluru: A day after he was declared the BJP candidate for Chitradurga Lok Sabha constituency, former deputy chief minister Govind Karjol said this has given him the opportunity to work under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Karjol said Modi has been in constitutional posts for the last 23 years and he has been a spotless leader. “I am happy to get this opportunity to work under his leadership. Working as Lok Sabha member during Modi’s regime is a golden opportunity,” he said. Karjol said they will seek votes from people on the strength of Modi’s works and those done during BS Yediyurappa’s and Basavaraj Bommai’s tenure. “We are happy that the JDS has joined hands with us,” he added.