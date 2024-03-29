Congress yet to decide on Karnataka's Kolar candidate

BENGALURU: The Congress is yet to announce its candidate for Kolar Lok Sabha constituency although five Congress legislators on Wednesday threatened to resign in protest against selecting Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa’s son-in-law Chikkapeddanna for the seat. On Thursday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar held meetings with Congress leaders from Kolar district. However, they failed to convince them, sources said.

With this, the Congress party’s campaign that was supposed to start from Kolar has been postponed.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar met the party leaders belonging to the former Assembly speaker Ramesh Kumar’s faction. The sources said the leaders of the faction made it clear to the CM and DCM that they will not support any member of Muniyappa’s family for the Kolar seat.

The leaders reportedly told Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar that the candidate for Kolar should be selected after taking into consideration the suggestions of local Congress leaders. They appealed to the CM to name the party candidate soon. Siddaramaiah promised them that he will hold discussions with the party high command and get back to them.

The CM asked leaders from Kolar not to go to the media, which may embarrass the party high command. “Whatever decision the high command takes, we all should obey and work for the candidate’s victory,” Siddaramaiah told them. Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar spoke to Muniyappa. But he is firm on his demand for the party ticket to his son-in-law. Muniyappa alleged that some leaders from Kolar district created unnecessary issues for the party. If the party selects his son-in-law for Kolar, he will ensure his victory, Muniyappa said.

Minister Priyank gets threat letter

The Vidhana Soudha police have registered an FIR against an unknown person for sending a threat letter to Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge and his family members. Priyank told reporters here on Thursday that the letter was posted from Kalaburagi to his Bengaluru office address a few days ago.