Dy CM DKS' brother Suresh files papers, declares assets worth Rs 593 crore

BENGALURU: The assets of sitting MP DK Suresh, brother of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, increased by 75% in the last five years. Suresh filed his nomination papers on Thursday to contest from Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency.

According to his affidavit filed before the Election Commission, Suresh has assets worth Rs 593 crore, which were worth Rs 338 crore in 2019. His liabilities have increased from Rs 51 crore to Rs 150 crore (188%).

Renowned cardiologist and former director of Sri Jayadeva Institute Of Cardiovascular Science and Research Dr CN Manjunath is contesting against Suresh on BJP ticket.

The MP’s asset value increased due to appreciation of the value of his immovable assets such as residential and commercial buildings, and agricultural land (inherited) in Ramanagara and Bengaluru. The immovable assets alone are worth Rs 486 crore.

Suresh, who owned movable assets worth Rs 33 crore in 2019, now has such assets worth Rs 106 crore, a whopping 220% increase in five years.

Suresh has three cases against him for violation of COVID -19 protocol. The MP and his brother organised a padayatra seeking implementation of the Mekedatu reservoir project two years ago.