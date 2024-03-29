Karnataka: After opposition, Minister Joshi says ready to apologise to seer

HUBBALLI: Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi appears to be under pressure after a group of Veerashaiva Lingayat Mutts of the region demanded the BJP’s central leadership to shift his candidature to another constituency from Dharwad. Despite claiming innocence, the minister said he was not averse to apologise.

However, Dharwad Murugha Mutt seer has distanced himself from the demand for a change in the candidate. Heads of various Lingayat mutts of the region met at Moorusavira Mutt on Wednesday and accused Joshi of systematically oppressing leaders of all communities and showing no respect towards religious heads of the communities. They resolved to oppose the candidature of Joshi for Dharwad. But the BJP veteran dismissed their demand and refused to talk about Joshi’s candidature.

On Thursday, Joshi told the media, “I shall not hesitate to seek the apology of Dingaleshwar Swamiji if the latter points out my mistake. Moreover, I hold the swami in high regard and if he has any misconception, it will be cleared”.

Stating that he has a long association with Shirahatti Bhavaikya Peetha, the Union minister said the senior seer of the Peetha, Fakeereshwara Swami, has always blessed him, and he is devoted to Dingaleshwara Swamiji.

Refusing to react to a query over making him a villain on the issue of Veerashaiva Lingayat candidature, Joshi said after becoming MP, he had been working for the welfare of all sections of society. In fact, the BJP had given tickets to Lingayat community members in seven of eight assembly segments in his parliamentary segment. Moreover, there is no caste, creed or religious bias in the party, he added.