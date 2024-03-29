Karnataka minister Priyank gets threat letter, cops file FIR

KALABURAGI: The Vidhana Soudha police have registered an FIR against an unknown person for sending a threat letter to Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge and his family members.

Priyank told reporters here on Thursday that the letter was posted from Kalaburagi to his Bengaluru office address a few days ago. The letter threatened “an encounter” by police or some people. The writer also abused him and his family members by naming their caste, he said.

Priyank said nobody could silence him by sending such letters. On whether he would seek additional police protection, Priyank said he is not scared of such letters.

Priyank said BJP leaders, especially Pratap Simha, former minister Sunil Kumar, former deputy chief minister KS Eshwarappa and Gulbarga MP Umesh Jadhav, have made it a habit to criticise him. “Let them criticise the policies of our government. Let them criticise me if I have not done anything for the public. The BJP leaders are unable to see my performance as a minister. Hence, they indulge in making personal remarks against me,” Priyank alleged.

KKRDB president Dr Ajay Singh, MLA Allamaprabhu Patil and MLC Tippannappa Kamaknoor were present.