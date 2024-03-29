No guarantee for congress guarantees, says Radha Mohan Das Agarwal

BENGALURU: Even as the BJP is facing dissent in several Lok Sabha segments, BJP National General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Dr Radha Mohan Das Agrawal says there is no serious internal issue and they are confident of winning all 28 seats.

Excerpts.

What is your assessment of the situation?

We are going to win all 28 seats. They (Congress) already lost in Bengaluru Rural. After Dr CN Manjunath’s entry, the fight is between corrupt versus honest. He has given his entire life to the poor and doesn’t have money to contest elections. On the other hand, they have only money. I will not talk about where they got it as people are aware of it. Dr Manjunath’s personality is like Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personality as both are working honestly. We respected his honesty and spirit of service.

What gives you the confidence to say BJP-JDS will win all 28 seats?

I have been here since the last one-and-half months and toured all over the state. I was an MLA for 20 years and know how to understand the pulse of people. Abrogation of Article 370 and finding a solution to the Kashmir problem; enhanced respect for Indians living abroad and people here feel proud when they see Ram temple in Ayodhya as Karnataka had a special role in Lord Rama’s victory over Lanka as Kishkindha forest is here. Will people tolerate it if the “Pakistan Zindabad” slogan was raised in Vidhana Soudha? Would they like it if a shopkeeper playing “Hanuman Chalisa” was assaulted? You want to impose a 10 % tax on temples. Even Aurangzeb had not imposed so much tax in ‘Jizya kar’ which was 2.5 % tax. There was an explosion in Bengaluru after Congress government came to power. People of the state are watching all the developments and they will give a befitting political treatment to Congress.

Congress says they have implemented the guarantee schemes...

People know there is no guarantee for the Congress guarantees. What happens after the Lok Sabha elections will be worth watching. You give guarantees, we do not oppose it. But you will not be able to give it for long. You will give this lollipop till the Lok Sabha polls, and after that, it will not work for a long time. In the last 10 years, the Government of India implemented many welfare programmes.