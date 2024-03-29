No money to demolish illegal building: BBMP

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) issued a demolition order against an illegal paying guest (PG) building at Orchidwoods Layout in Kundalahalli, Mahadevapura, last year, however, police officials are yet to act on its order. Residents and activists allege that BBMP officials are deliberately delaying the demolition for personal ‘benefit’.

The complainant said he first approached BBMP engineers of Doddanekkundi and explained that Vishnuvardhan Reddy, owner of site 14 on survey number 83, Orchidwoods Layout, Kundalahalli, was constructing a multi-storeyed building without sanction plan. But BBMP officials failed to act.

“After BBMP failed to act, I approached the High Court. BBMP was misleading the court and taking time. This development allowed the builder to take up construction illegally and now the building is almost complete. In one instance, the court directed BBMP to take a police force and remove the unauthorised construction, but BBMP responded stating it had no money to remove unauthorised constructions. The back-and-forth communication between the respondent and court gave the builder a chance to take advantage to complete construction,” he alleged.

The complainant also said that after following up with the court and BBMP, Palike executive engineer of Whitefield sub-division issued a demolition order on March 15, 2023, however, to date, the order is not implemented. “I have decided to give up the fight of two-and-half years. Despite the complaint and court order and BBMP’s demolition order, the building is ready for inauguration,” said the complainant.

Reacting to the development, Sandeep Anirudhan, convener, Citizens’ Agenda for Bengaluru, said the government is failing at two critical points in the pre and post-construction states. “Under BBMP bylaws, no construction is permitted without a display of the approved building plan on the outside wall of the site compound. It is so easy to prevent illegal construction, all government officials can stop construction on a site which does not display an approved building plan.”

“Post construction, zonal engineers and ward engineers, as well as town planning officials have to supervise areas under their ward and take suo motu action for demolition of illegal/unauthorised buildings as per a HC order in 2023. In reality, neither preventive action nor demolition are executed by officials, and generally officials commit wholesale contempt of court as well. Things have come to such a pass that there is absolute maladministration and misgovernance,” said Anirudhan.