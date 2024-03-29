Resignation threat high drama: Karnataka Minister KH Muniyappa

KOLAR: Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa on Thursday called the resignation threat by five Congress legislators over the party’s candidate for the Lok Sabha elections from Kolar a “high drama”.

On Wednesday, five Congress legislatures, including Minister MC Sudhakar, threatened to resign, opposing the possible candidacy of Chikkapeddanna, the son-in-law of Muniyappa, from Kolar.

Muniayappa said that the resignation episode was nothing but a “high drama”. “Ahead of elections, such incidents are common. People are closely watching the actions of elected representatives,” he added.

Muniyappa said he will also meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and discuss the matter with him. “I have been in politics and the Congress for nearly 40 years. I have been loyal to the party, and the party has always given me good positions. I have even served as a Union minister, and now I am a minister in the state cabinet,” he said.