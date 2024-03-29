Sriramulu to file papers from Karnataka's Ballari on April 12

BALLARI: The BJP’s candidate for Ballari, B Sriramulu, has said that he will file his nomination to face the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on April 12. The constituency will vote on May 7.

Though the Congress is yet to announce its candidate, Sandur MLA E Tukaram has been conducting regular meetings with party workers, and sources say he could get the party ticket.

According to informed sources, Tukaram tried to get the party ticket for his daughter. Minister Santosh Lad, however, convinced Tukaram to fight from Ballari, said sources.

Sriramulu, a former minister, told The New Indian Express that he will file his nomination on April 12. “I am not blaming the Congress for the delay in announcing its candidate. This shows they are not confident of winning. The people of the constituency have already decided to elect me as the MP, as they want to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the PM once again. My achievements in the past as a minister will help me win,” he said.

Political pundits opine that this delay by the Congress will be a big advantage for Sriramulu.

A BJP leader, on condition of anonymity, told TNIE that the delay in the Congress shows that it is in a state of confusion. “E Tukaram is likely to be the Congress candidate. However, there is no official announcement yet. It is their internal matter. We will inform the voters during the campaign that the Congress is not even fit to find strong leaders,” the leader added.