Word feud: Former K'taka CM Bommai shrugs off HK Patil’s ‘Charlie’ jibe

GADAG: Former CM Basavaraj Bommai is like “Davangere Charlie” while Gaddadevaramath is a young wild card fighter, nobody knows how strong he is, minister HK Patil said. The term ‘Charlie’ is considered none too flattering, and means “an old and experienced fighter”.

He was answering a question on whether Bommai, being a senior leader, would give the new Congress candidate a tough fight. Patil claimed that Bommai carries a big amount of luggage, and gave an example of how a new candidate can throw up a surprise in the poll fray. Patil and his brother and former MLA D R Patil are campaigning for Gaddadevaramath in rural parts of Gadag.

There are seven assembly constituencies that have voted for Congress MLAs and only one has gone to the BJP. Congress leaders are confident of winning and are campaigning hard across Gadag and Haveri districts.

Reacting to the term “Davangere Charlie”, Bommai said H K Patil is showing his frustration over the plight of his party. “Patil is a senior leader and has been minister several times, what stops him from contesting for the parliament election? Patil has done nothing for the taluk. Everyone thinks of him as a cultured minister, but he act conversely,” he charged.

Speaking in Haveri, Bommai ridiculed KPCC president D K Shivakumar for talking about differences in the BJP, and questioned him about his own party in Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Bagalkot. He told reporters that Congress MLAs of Kolar district have threatened to resign, and there has been groupism in Kolar district for many years. “Shivakumar talks about rebellion in the BJP. What is his reaction to rebellion in the Congress across the state?” he chided.