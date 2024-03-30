After 25 years, a battle royale again in Mysuru-Kodagu seat

MYSURU: Mysuru, the City of Palaces, has drawn national attention and the curiosity of political pandits as the royal Wadiyar family has taken on a political role after two decades. It is a battle between the Raja and a commoner -- scion of the Mysore royal family Yaduveer Krishnadutta Chamaraja Wadiyar and Congress leader M Lakshmana -- which has reset the social and political arithmetic.

The BJP succeeded in persuading 32-year-old Yaduveer to jump into politics, with the ulterior motive of denying a ticket to two-time MP Prathap Simha, and rewriting political strategy.

Knowing that the strong Vokkaliga community backed the BJP candidate to a large extent in the previous election, the Congress is wooing the community by fielding M Lakshmana, a Vokkaliga, after a gap of 47 years.

The Congress already enjoys the backing of minorities, Dalits, Kurubas and microscopic backward communities, and a section of the Vokkaliga community miffed after a raw deal was meted out to Prathap Simha. The battle has turned curious as the Congress has clinched both assembly constituencies in Kodagu district, which is a BJP stronghold and had given the party a massive lead in the previous election.

Though Yaduveer has tried to counter and clarify opposition charges, and said he is a common man, like any other person who has come out of the Palace to serve the people, the Congress has made his royalty his baggage, besides his inaccessibility and lack of familiarity with citizens.

Leaders of the grand old party are jittery over the BJP’s alliance with the JDS, which has a strong presence in Mysuru, winning two assembly seats and finishing second in four assembly segments. They fear that a good understanding between the cadres of both parties and transfer of votes would add to the Congress’ worry.

Vokkaliga card

The Congress, that has won five of eight assembly segments in Mysuru-Kodagu constituency, is playing up the Vokkaliga card, and hoping it will turn the tables in their favour.

Chief Minister Siddaramiah, on a break at a private resort, held a series of meetings and appealed for the victory of loyal Congress worker Lakshmana. Sources said he advised party leaders not to aggressively attack the royal family candidate, which will give the BJP a handle to turn it into an emotional issue. “There are no kings in democracy. Yaduveer is just a BJP candidate,” he added.

To counter the Congress game, the BJP has held conventions of Vokkaligas and STs to ensure that the Congress strategy does not work. Yaduveer, who is trying to liberally mix with the people and cadre, has created a buzz among voters of the Nayaka community, Dalits and others. He has also announced that he will take along people of all religions and sects for the inclusive development of the city.