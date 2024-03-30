BJP strong through JDS pact, says MLC

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Will the BJP’s alliance with the JDS work in favour of the BJP candidate in Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency? Both the JDS and BJP have said that both will wriggle out of all confusion and launch a joint campaign for smooth-sailing of BJP candidate, with a huge margin, in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency. However, MLC MK Pranesh said several rounds of talks and coordination meetings are being held to sort out differences between the two parties and expressed confidence that BJP candidate Kota Srinivasa Poojari will emerge victorious.

Meanwhile, MLC and aide of former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, SL Bhoje Gowda, has said BJP has taken a good decision by allocating ticket to a man of simplicity and integrity like Poojari and the onus of getting him elected is on his party too. Gowda said that the prevailing confusion has been sorted out and the party office called upon party workers on Thursday to set aside differences and support Poojari.

He stressed the need to ensure success of this alliance, as it is likely to continue in the TP and ZP elections too. The question is whether JDS workers at the lower levels are emotionally allied with the BJP. One of the JDS workers said it would be difficult to accept alliance with BJP, claiming that it is against the country’s secular fabric. It, however, remains to be seen Pranesh’s words will come true that BJP has now got the strength of an elephant by its alliance with the JDS, and will sail through comfortably in the Lok Sabha polls.