Charges of Deve Gowda against Hassan DC baseless, says Karnataka minister Rajanna

HASSAN: Hassan district in-charge minister KN Rajanna on Friday said the allegations of JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda against Deputy Commissioner C Satyabhama are baseless. Speaking to the media after addressing Congress workers in Arasikere, Rajanna said Gowda can complaint against anybody and the institution, but the contents of the complaint should be genuine. “Gowda has the habit of tarnishing the image of senior officials with false charges.

The duty of any deputy commissioner is to effectively implement schemes and programmes of the government. Satyabhama has done the same. What is wrong in it,” he asked. It may be recalled that Gowda had urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to transfer the DC.

“The ECI must not take action based on Gowda’s complain, as she is an honest officer working in the interest of the common man,” the minister said. To a question, Rajanna hoped that former BJP MLA Preetam J Gowda would decide appropriately on campaigning for the JDS candidate. “This election is important for Preetam as well.

Lets wait and watch the former MLA’s move,” he added. Coming down heavily on Gowda for becoming an opportunistic politician, Rajanna recalled that the JDS supremo had once said he would leave the country if Narendra Modi became prime minister in 2019. It is unfortunate that the JDS leader has compromised on his secular credentials just for the sake of three seats, he added.